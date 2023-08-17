Indian researcher develops new method to improve accuracy and precision of nanomechanical testing

By Online Desk

An Indian researcher has developed a new method to test nanomechanical properties of materials at very minute scales with high precision and accuracy. Dr Sudharshan Phani's new methodology sets the tone for high precision and high accuracy nanoindentation measurements at much higher rates than what is traditionally possible.

Two mechanical properties are elastic modulus- which is an object's resistance to being deformed elastically when stress is applied to it and hardness can be determined by nanoindentation. The novel methodology is expected to impact a broad spectrum of scientific research on measuring the strength of materials at small scales.

Using the new methodology not only significantly improves the precision and accuracy of what is known as nanoindentation technique- which is a variety of indentation hardness tests applied to small volumes or testing of mechanical strength that enables testing at much higher rates, thus facilitating high throughput (a measure of how many units of information a system can process in a given amount of time).

With Conventional testing methods not always feasible at nanoscales, which are usually of the order of 1/100th of the diameter of a human hair, the nanoindentation technique was invented by Dr Warren Oliver (KLA Corp.) and Dr John Pethica (Oxford University) in the 80s and the analysis procedure was proposed by Dr Warren Oliver and Dr George Pharr (Texas A&M University) in their seminal work. The Indian scientist Dr Sudharshan Phani of the Advanced Nanomechanical Characterization (ANC) Centre at Centre for Engineered Coatings, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad, collaborated with the above-mentioned scientists of Texas A & M University.

An Indian researcher has developed a new method to test nanomechanical properties of materials at very minute scales with high precision and accuracy. Dr Sudharshan Phani's new methodology sets the tone for high precision and high accuracy nanoindentation measurements at much higher rates than what is traditionally possible. Two mechanical properties are elastic modulus- which is an object's resistance to being deformed elastically when stress is applied to it and hardness can be determined by nanoindentation. The novel methodology is expected to impact a broad spectrum of scientific research on measuring the strength of materials at small scales. Using the new methodology not only significantly improves the precision and accuracy of what is known as nanoindentation technique- which is a variety of indentation hardness tests applied to small volumes or testing of mechanical strength that enables testing at much higher rates, thus facilitating high throughput (a measure of how many units of information a system can process in a given amount of time).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With Conventional testing methods not always feasible at nanoscales, which are usually of the order of 1/100th of the diameter of a human hair, the nanoindentation technique was invented by Dr Warren Oliver (KLA Corp.) and Dr John Pethica (Oxford University) in the 80s and the analysis procedure was proposed by Dr Warren Oliver and Dr George Pharr (Texas A&M University) in their seminal work. The Indian scientist Dr Sudharshan Phani of the Advanced Nanomechanical Characterization (ANC) Centre at Centre for Engineered Coatings, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad, collaborated with the above-mentioned scientists of Texas A & M University.