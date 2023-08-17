Over 1.5 crore rural families connected with tap water in Uttar Pradesh on Independence Day

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As part of its ongoing campaign to provide tap water to every rural household of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government connected 1.5 crore rural families with tap water under PM Modi’s Jal Jeevan Mission on Independence Day.

So far around nine crore rural people have been provided the tap water facility under the Mission. As per the state government spokesman, over 40,000 tap connections are being given daily under the ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’ of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

With this, Uttar Pradesh stands out among states having given the maximum number of tap connections on a single day in the country. In terms of providing tap connections, Uttar Pradesh, with as huge a population as over 23 crore, holds the second position among the states. Barring Bihar, all other states lag behind Uttar Pradesh in terms of provision of tap water connections.

The beneficiaries of the scheme celebrated the momentous occasion in each village on August 15 and the state government announced awards for the officers and personnel behind the success of the mission. The state has been making big strides towards its goal by not only delivering clean tap water to the villagers but also extending the facility to over 1,09,516 schools and 1,54,440 Anganwadi centres.

Along with providing water to every household, the scheme is also creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Under the scheme, over 1,16,366 youths are being trained as plumbers, 1,16,366 as electricians, 1,16,366 in motor mechanics, 1,16,366 as fitters, 1,74,549 as masons and 1,16,366 as pump operators to be posted at village level to tackle the technological snags appearing from time to time. The youth receiving technical training will solve the problems faced in water supply in the villages.

In order to make women self-reliant, more than four lakh women have been trained in water testing. These women are checking the water by going from village to village.

