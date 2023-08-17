PM Modi reviews BJP's poll plans for Madya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s brainstorming session on electoral strategies and selection of candidatures for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh lasted hours on Wednesday. At the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have emphasised on the need to win elections in all states, including Madhya Pradesh, on the basis of performance and people’s trust his government has earned in the last nine years.

The CEC members minutely went through the plans with PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, home minister and party’s principal strategist Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and other members. According to sources, Modi advocated for the selection of candidates after considering personal and political records, level of people’s connections and perceptions, earlier performances and non-controversial background.

“The PM pitched for a corruption-less era of politics without promoting nepotism and appeasement. He has always been stressing the need to restore people-centric strategies following the mantra of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, through sab ka prayas,” said a source.

The CEC is the BJP’s apex decision-making body related to elections. Its meeting usually is held soon after the dates of polls are announced. “But this time, the BJP convened the meeting of this body so early, showing that it does not want to leave anything to chance to ensure win in all the five poll-bound states,” said a senior BJP leader, adding that the performances of many sitting MLAs in MP and other states including Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were also reviewed.

Since the outcome of polls in five states — ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls — would have a bearing on the results of next year's general election, the BJP think-tank wanted to make a foolproof poll strategy.

“It is learnt that issues like anti-incumbency and emerging situations after dropping many sitting MLAs were also discussed with the PM, who reportedly focused on the need of seeing the winnability of candidates and their level of people-connect, presence on social media platforms and success in taking up the government works to the people,” hinted a senior BJP member.

The five states scheduled to go to polls are MP, Rajasthan Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram where, after Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka debacles, the party is facing challenging situations.

Sources who attended the meeting also hinted that the party leaders had a discussion on the panel of candidates for more than 27 seats, out of 95 seats identified as not comfortable for the party in MP.

The BJP has placed entire assembly seats in all poll-bound states under A, B, C and D categories, depending on the winnability position of party candidates due to various on-the-ground issues.

The seats placed under A means an optimum chance to win while category B means on those seats the party had lost once or twice. C denotes seats where two or more losses were recorded. D is where the party never won. “This time, we are planning to win all such seats in all states,” he added.

