'This is a fire stoked by you': BJP women leaders in Gujarat spar in public

AHMEDABAD: The internal dissension among Gujarat's Jamnagar BJP leaders has once again come to light in front of the media camera.

Rivaba, a BJP MLA from Jamnagar North Assembly constituency and wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja had a verbal spat with Jamnagar Mayor and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (MP) Poonamben Maadam, who belonged to her own party. Rivaba is heard saying to the MP, "This is a fire stoked by you" and she said Mayor to stay “within her limits” in a video that has surfaced.

On Thursday, a political conflict was witnessed during the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' programme organised by Jamnagar Municipal Corporation on Lakhota Lake in Jamnagar City, Gujarat. The squabble between three women leaders of the Jamnagar BJP heightened the tension. The discussion between the BJP MLA-MP and the Mayor became heated. BJP MLA Rivaba became enraged and was seen scolding the Mayor and the MP.

In the video, MLA Rivaba Jadeja is heard telling MP, "Keep calm and don't be smart, you're behind it. This is a fire stoked by you, now trying to put it out. During elections, I've seen many powerful people like you.”

In between, a debate broke out between BJP MLA Rivaba and Mayor Binaben Kothari. When the mayor asked Rivaba to talk to her with manners, Rivaba told her to stay “within her limits”

After the incident, Rivaba addressed the media regarding the incident. “A corporation's programme 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' was organised to pay honour to our country's martyrs. Leaders such as MP Poonamben Madam and Mayor Binaben Kothari were present. M.P. Madam was wearing her shoes when she paid honour to martyrs and she also went to lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial. Later, when I went to present garlands, I paid my respects to the martyrs and also removed my shoes. Following that, numerous leaders paid tribute and removed their shoes.”

Rivaba went on to say that “As we were all standing on the side paying our respects to martyrs, M.P. Madam loudly stated that even the Prime Minister and President do not remove their shoes in such an event, but foolish individuals who do not understand anything become overly smart and remove their shoes. This was her claim. So I had to speak up for myself. Because I did not appreciate her comment in such a programme when we pay tribute to martyrs, I responded to her as a matter of self-respect, saying the comment you made about me is inappropriate. I have done nothing against the party and have said nothing to you,” she told the media.

When the media asked BJP state president CR Patil about the event in Gandhinagar, he stated, "I am getting the information," while Jamnagar Mayor Bina Kothari said, "I have nothing to say about this."

It is important to note that for a long time in Gujarat, BJP leaders have been fighting with each other. As many as five such incidents occurred in the last month.

