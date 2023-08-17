Home Nation

Tribal group gives three-day ultimatum to Centre to act against 'Meitei imposed road blockades'

The tribal organisation giving three days to act on the matter said that a similar blockade would be carried out on two national highways if the Centre fails to resolve the issue. 

Published: 17th August 2023 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), an influential tribal organisation in Manipur, has asked the Centre to act against 'a selective blockade' imposed by Meitei mobs which allegedly targeted the Kuki-majority districts. 

The tribal organisation giving three days to act on the matter said that a similar blockade would be carried out on two national highways if the Centre fails to resolve the issue. 

National Highways 2 and 37, which enter Manipur from Nagaland and Assam, are the state’s lifelines. 

“CoTU would like to express its disappointment over the goodwill mission between the Government of India and SoO (suspension of operations) groups with regard to the opening of national highways against the wishes of our people,” said Ng. Lun Kipgen, who is CoTU’s media cell coordinator.

“It is disheartening to learn that the supply chain of essential commodities from Imphal valley to the hill areas, particularly Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, has been stalled by Meitei mobs, led by Meira Paibis (Meitei women torchbearers),” Kipgen alleged.

He said the CoTU felt this “prescriptive policy” to placate one community over the other by the Central government needs reconsideration.

ALSO READ | Manipur violence instigated by outside elements: Chief Minister Biren Singh

“Therefore, the public will be compelled to impose a highway blockade if the Government of India fails to check the selective blockade imposed by the valley Meiteis within three days with effect from August 17,” he warned.

A blockade was imposed on the two highways after the violence in the state had broken out on May 3. However, the SoO groups United Peoples’ Front and Kuki National Organisation, which are umbrella bodies of insurgent groups, played a key role in the lifting of the blockade on July 2. The decision to lift it was made in deference to an appeal by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur Ethnic Violence Manipur latest news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp