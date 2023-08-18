All sides to be treated alike for hate speech: SC

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hate speech, whether it from one side or the other, must be treated alike and dealt with under the law, the Supreme Court said during a hearing on Friday.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhati made the remark after it was informed that calls in the form of provocative slogans demanding 'death to Hindus' were raised by members of the Indian Union Muslim League during a rally.

“I’m clear whether it be one side or the other, they have to be treated alike and wherever there is hate speech, they will be dealt with in accordance with law,” the bench said.

The judges had previously suggested constituting district-wise committees across the country to look into such instances and take suitable action. It had sought the Centre’s view on the proposal but didn’t find the time to hear it.

The court allowed both sides to file documents and written submissions and posted all petitions on curbing hate speech for August 25. During the last hearing, the court had said, “We can ask the DGP to constitute a committee of three-four officers nominated by him. When he receives the material on hate speech he can refer it to the panel to check the authenticity and issue directions.”

