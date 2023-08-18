Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, his 4th one in 40 days

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Home Minister Amit Shah will make his fourth visit to assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in less than 40 days, on August 20.

Shah will arrive in Bhopal on August 20, where as part of Garib Kalyan Mahabhiyan, he will present the detailed Report Card of over 18 years of BJP rule in the state, out of which for more than 16 years, the government has been headed by current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shah will subsequently travel to Gwalior, where will grace the expanded state BJP working committee’s meeting.

Detailing about Shah’s August 20 visit to Bhopal and Gwalior, the MP BJP chief VD Sharma said, Shah will present in Bhopal the Garib Kalyan (poor sections welfare) centric Report Card of over 18 years of BJP rule in the state.

He will subsequently travel to Gwalior to grace the party’s expanded state executive/working committee meeting at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium.

Importantly, Gwalior is the home district of three powerful BJP leaders, including union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, besides MP home minister Narottam Mishra.

This would be Shah’s fourth visit to the poll-bound BJP ruled state in less than 40 days, to guide the party prepare for the coming assembly polls.

Earlier, Shah had visited Bhopal on July 11 and July 25 and Indore on July 30. Shah’s visit to Gwalior assumes particular significance, as the BJP’s internal surveys are believed to have painted a bleak picture for the party’s prospects in the 34 assembly seats-strong Gwalior-Chambal region.

In the 2018 assembly polls, out of the 34 assembly seats, while Congress had nearly swept the polls, winning 26 seats, BJP was far behind with just 7 seats and BSP won one seat.

Though the Gwalior-Chambal region is home to four senior BJP leaders, including union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, besides state BJP chief VD Sharma and state home minister Narottam Mishra, the party had suffered a major jolt in the same region during last year’s civic polls.

