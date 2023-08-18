Continuing attacks on our fishermen by Lankan Navy means PM Modi-led regime is 'weak': Stalin

By PTI

MADURAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said continued attacks on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy show that the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “weak.”

“Getting Katchatheevu Island back from the neighbouring country is the only solution to the vexatious issue and steps will be taken to retrieve it once the INDIA alliance wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” the CM said.

Stalin’s comments came days after the PM told Parliament that Stalin had been writing to him to retrieve Katchatheevu, while the island was given to Sri Lanka when Indira Gandhi was the PM.

Speaking at the fishermen's welfare conference at Mandapam in Ramanathapuram on Friday, the CM said the DMK government has earmarked Rs 926.88 crore for 10 fishermen welfare schemes, including a hike in aid for annual fishing ban period from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000.

The other welfare schemes include land ‘patta’ for 5,035 fishermen under a housing scheme, cooperative fisheries loan for 45,000 fishers, subsidy for 1,000 country boat fishermen for buying essential equipment, increase in subsidised kerosene for country boat fishermen in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari from 3,400 litres to 3,700 litres, and new fishing port at Pamban North. Reacting to the comments, BJP state president K Annamalai said the CM has no locus standi to criticise the PM.

Ex-CM had records that showed the island belongs to India: Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin at the

fishermen welfare conference held

at Ramanathapuram on Friday

The CM said in April 2014 Modi had blamed the weakness of the Congress government for the arrest and harassment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. Modi had also asserted that a strong government was needed at the centre for the safety of fishermen and vowed to better the lives of fishermen, Stalin pointed out. “Have Tamil Nadu fishermen not at all been attacked by Sri Lankan Navy during the nine-year BJP rule,” the CM asked.

The attack on TN fishermen by Lanka continued through the nine-year Modi rule, he said. Even now, when the Centre is extending all support to Lanka to help it tide over the economic crisis, attacks are on. From 2020 till date, in three years, Lankan Navy had attacked Tamil Nadu fishermen 48 times and 619 fishermen have been arrested and 83 boats impounded. Sri Lanka has released only 604 fishermen and 16 boats, the CM said.

“BJP keeps stating that DMK was part of the alliance when the island was handed over to Sri Lanka. The then CM of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, who had passed a resolution in the assembly against handing over of Katchatheevu to the Sri Lankan government, had also collected historical records that clearly states that the island belongs to India.

Whenever Modi came to TN or Lankan Presidents came to India, we have submitted petitions seeking action to get back Katchatheevu but no action has been taken,” the CM said. Earlier the day, Stalin paid floral tributes to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at his memorial at Pei Karumbu.

CM Stalin has no locus standi to criticise PM modi, says annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has no locus standi to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Union government has implemented a number of welfare schemes for fishermen.

In a statement, Annamalai said the Union government spent Rs 2,820 crore for fishers through various schemes. But the chief minister has failed to fulfil any of his electoral promises made to the fishermen. Annamalai also said it is Modi who has been taking steps to rehabilitate Dhanushkodi which was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone.

