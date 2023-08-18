Home Nation

Fodder scam: SC to hear CBI's plea seeking cancellation of bail to Lalu Yadav on Aug 25

The top court has posted the matter for hearing on August 25. The High Court on April 22, 2022 had granted bail to Yadav, 75, in the Doranda treasury embezzlement case.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a fresh trouble for Rashtriya Janata Jal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea moved by the CBI seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in the Doranda treasury case in which he has been sentenced to five years in prison.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of submissions of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju who mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing.

The top court has posted the matter for hearing on August 25. The High Court on April 22, 2022 had granted bail to Yadav, 75, in the Doranda treasury embezzlement case.

The former Bihar chief minister was sentenced to five years in prison and slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of more than Rs 139 crore by the Doranda treasury.

Yadav was convicted by the CBI court here on February 15. On February 21, he was sentenced to five years' imprisonment and fined Rs 60 lakh in the fodder scam case.

He had held the finance portfolio of undivided Bihar, of which he was the chief minister, during the period of the scam.

Yadav had allegedly received kickbacks through the animal husbandry department.

Fake challans and bills were raised which were cleared by the finance department and money was released through the treasury.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav CBI Doranda treasury case Fodder scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp