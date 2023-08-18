Jharkhand Government to provide free residential coaching for Tribal students

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Country, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday launched a free residential coaching center for the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) at Padma Shree Dr. Ram Dayal Munda Tribal Research Center in Ranchi.

This coaching will be for different competitive examinations conducted by Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission and Staff Selection Commission.

“Jharkhand has the credit of being the first state in the country to have started such a program to bring PVTGs at par with other sections of the society,” said Soren. Many more such schemes are to come in the future which will bring positive results, he added. Soren further added that a total of 156 youths have been selected for the first batch which includes 63 girls.

The span of coaching will be of 4-5 months which is scheduled to start from August 23, for which, TRI had sought applications from the interested students. To avail of this facility, the applicant should be a resident of Jharkhand and should fall in the age group of 21 to 40 years.

According to TRI officials, preference has been given to the candidates who have already applied for the posts advertised by JSSC and SSC. The last date for receipt of applications was July 30.

The Chief Minister said that one can only survive on the free ration, but neither he can study nor get employment by getting a free ration from the government.

“In such a situation, I believe that the responsibility of the government is not only to provide free ration to the people, but better policies need to be implemented on sensitive subjects like this,” said the Chief Minister. His government is moving forward and making efforts to give a new direction to the state with such ideas, he added.



