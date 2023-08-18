Home Nation

Journalist shot dead in Bihar's Araria, probe underway

The incident took place in the Raniganj Bazaar area.  The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav. 

By ANI

AEARAI: A journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified miscreants in Araria district of Bihar, said the police on Friday. 

"In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants...post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot...An investigation is on," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria. 

Further details are awaited. 

