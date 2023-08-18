Journalist shot dead in Bihar's Araria, probe underway

By ANI

AEARAI: A journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified miscreants in Araria district of Bihar, said the police on Friday.

The incident took place in the Raniganj Bazaar area. The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav.

"In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants...post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot...An investigation is on," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria.

Further details are awaited.

