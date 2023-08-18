Mumbai-based tax official arrested by CBI when taking Rs 5 lakh bribe from consultant

By PTI



New Delhi: CBI arrested a Central GST official in Mumbai for allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh as a bribe for settling tax issues related to a company based in China, officials said Friday.

It is alleged that Hemant Kumar, a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent, demanded Rs 30 lakh from a tax consultant to settle issues related to Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd based in Guangzhou, China.

The company had refused to pay the bribe and asked the middleman to report the issue to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which conducted a verification of the allegation during which the tax consultant was asked to negotiate with Kumar, they said.

A meeting took place at Wadala Railway Station in Mumbai where Kumar allegedly reduced the demand to Rs 15 lakh, a discussion which was tapped by the consultant, they said.

With the allegations verified, the CBI conducted a trap operation where Kumar was arrested with Rs 5 lakh as part of payment, they said.

