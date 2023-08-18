Home Nation

Mumbai-based tax official arrested by CBI when taking Rs 5 lakh bribe from consultant

The Central GST official initially demanded Rs 30 lakh from the tax consultant, but was later ready to settle for Rs 15 lakh

Published: 18th August 2023 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI


New Delhi: CBI arrested a Central GST official in Mumbai for allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh as a bribe for settling tax issues related to a company based in China, officials said Friday.

It is alleged that Hemant Kumar, a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent, demanded Rs 30 lakh from a tax consultant to settle issues related to Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd based in Guangzhou, China.

The company had refused to pay the bribe and asked the middleman to report the issue to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which conducted a verification of the allegation during which the tax consultant was asked to negotiate with Kumar, they said.

A meeting took place at Wadala Railway Station in Mumbai where Kumar allegedly reduced the demand to Rs 15 lakh, a discussion which was tapped by the consultant, they said.

With the allegations verified, the CBI conducted a trap operation where Kumar was arrested with Rs 5 lakh as part of payment, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Bribe arrest corruption GST Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp