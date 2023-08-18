Murderous argument triggered by pet dogs leads to two deaths, injuries to six others in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A fight between two pet dogs turned into a violent battle between their owners, resulting in the murder of two men and the injuring of six others in Madhya Pradesh's financial capital Indore on Thursday night.

The incident which happened in Krishna Bag Colony at around 11 pm, led to the murder of two men identified as Vimal Achala (35) and Rahul Verma (27). Six others, including a woman, all residents of the same colony too sustained injuries, two of them severely.

According to the local police station officials, three men -- Rajpal Singh Rajawat, an ex-serviceman who worked as a security guard at a bank, his son Sudhir and close relative Shubham -- have been arrested and booked for murder.

A primary probe revealed that Rajawat and neighbour Vimal Achala were walking with their pet dogs in a narrow lane when the two canines picked up a fight. The fight between the two pet dogs, however, turned into an argument and was followed by a violent scuffle between the two men.

An agitated Rajawat rushed to his first-floor home and started firing from his licensed 12-bore rifle at Achala from the balcony of his house.

A viral video of the incident showed the security guard Rajawat firing a warning shot before training the gun at the street below.

The alleged shooting spree by Rajawat led to the killing of two neighbours, including Vimal Achala and Rahul Verma. Both of them were rushed to the hospital with bullet wounds, but doctors declared the duo dead on arrival.

Vimal ran a hair salon in Indore's Nipaniya area.

As per local residents, Rajawat originally hails from Gwalior. His owning a licensed gun had helped him secure a security guard's job at a private bank.

