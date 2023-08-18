Home Nation

Police constable rapes woman in Rajasthan's Dausa, cops let him go

The station house officer (SHO) of Baswa police station was suspended for not informing senior officials about the incident on Tuesday itself.

Published: 18th August 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A police constable was tied to a cot and thrashed by locals after he allegedly raped a woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district, officials said on Friday.

However, Constable Mahesh Kumar Gurjar was let go by police personnel from the local police station after they took him for a medical examination, they said.

Gurjar, who is on the run, and the station house officer (SHO) of Baswa police station were suspended on Thursday after the woman, who is married, lodged a complaint in the matter, according to the officials.

"Constable Mahesh Kumar Gurjar went to the house of the 30-year-old woman when she was alone on Tuesday night and allegedly raped her. When she raised an alarm, the woman's neighbours caught him. Meanwhile, her family members also came back and thrashed him," Circle Officer (CO) Bandikui Ishwar Singh said.

The constable was tied to a cot, he said.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from Baswa police station reached the spot and took Gurjar for a medical examination.

Later, they let him go, Singh said.

The matter came to light on Thursday after the woman lodged a police complaint.

Later, the station house officer (SHO) of Baswa police station was suspended for not informing senior officials about the incident on Tuesday itself.

Gurjar, who was posted at a different police station, was also suspended, the CO said.

"The accused constable is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him," Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape case Rajasthan police constable

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp