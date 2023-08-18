Home Nation

Stray dog found eating newborn girl's body in Haryana's Ambala

By PTI

AMBALA: The body of a newborn girl was found in a drain here on Friday after people noticed a stray dog eating the mortal remains of the baby, police said.

According to police, the infant's umbilical cord was also attached to it, which indicated that she was thrown into the drain soon after birth.

However, a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain whether the baby was stillborn or she died after being thrown into the drain, police said.

The matter came to the fore when some shopkeepers near a government college in Ambala Cantt noticed that a stray dog pulled the child's body out of a drain, brought it to the road and started eating it, they said.

They alerted local police and medical authorities.

The police soon reached the spot and took the body into its custody and sent it to the civil hospital for post-mortem, they said.

CCTV footage of the nearby shops close to the drain was being collected for investigation, police said.

