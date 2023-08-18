Home Nation

Yellow warning for heavy rains in 10 Himachal districts on Aug 21, 22

Published: 18th August 2023 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Himachal rains

Floods following recent heavy monsoon rains, in Kullu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The local meteorological station on Friday issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm,s and lightning at isolated places in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22 even as the monsoon activity remained subdued in the state.

Light to moderate precipitation is likely to continue at a few places in lower and mid hills during the next 48 hours.

The rainfall activity is likely to increase in distribution and intensity from August 21 with precipitation in many parts of the state till August 24, the MeT office said in a release.

There is a possibility of spells of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the non-tribal districts from August 21 to 23 while thunderstorm/lightning may occur at a few places resulting in disruption of traffic and other essential services.

"Flash Floods along the watershed and other channels in district of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, and tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti besides localised flooding of roads, landslides in vulnerable areas, occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall and fog and disruptions of essential services like water, electricity and communications is also possible," the release issued here said.

Meanwhile, scattered rains occurred at a few places and Nagrota Surian was wettest in the state with 50 mm rains, followed by Kasauli (40 mm), Kahu (20 mm), Solan (11 mm), Guler, Ghamroor, Palampur, Sujanpur, Bilaspur Sadar and Renuka (10 mm each).

The day temperatures rose by a few notches and Una was hottest during the day with a high of 36. 8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius above the normal, followed by Bilaspur (35.2 degrees C), Dhaulakuan (34.1 degrees C) and Chamba (33.9 degrees C).

