212 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar brought back: CM N Biren Singh 

These citizens had fled the northeastern state around 3 months back after the start of ethnic conflict in Manipur. 

Published: 19th August 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur

212 persons including 89 women & 37 children return to Manipur from Myanmar. (Photo | Twitter @Spearcorps)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Altogether 212 people, who fled to Myanmar from Manipur in the wake of the ethnic violence, were brought back to India on Friday.

These citizens, all Meiteis who lived in and around the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in the Kuki-majority Tengnoupal district, had fled the northeastern state around 3 months back after the start of ethnic conflict.

Informing about the return of the Meitei citizens via a post on X (Formally Twitter), CM Biren Singh wrote, "Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis), who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil."

"A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corp, Lt Gen HS Sahi, and CO of 5 AR, Col Rahul Jain for their unwavering service."

The Army said necessary administrative support in terms of shelter, food, and medical care was being provided to the people. They have been kept at a defense establishment.

“Persistent endeavors of Assam Rifles in close coordination with Civil Administration and Police ensured the safe return of 212 persons including 89 women & 37 children from Myanmar to Moreh Camp of Assam Rifles in #Manipur,” the Army’s Nagaland-based Spear Corps wrote on X, previously Twitter.

