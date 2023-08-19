Bhopal Diary: Former UnionMin Uma Bharti vows to be in politics till her last breath

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Uma Bharti vows to be in politics till her last breath

Having not contested the 2019 polls reportedly due to health reasons, former union minister and ex-MP CM Uma Bharti is determined to continue her political stint till her last breath. The 64-year-old Bharti, one of the most prominent leaders of the Ram Temple movement, made the statement recently in the Dindori district of MP. The statement assumes particular significance, as it came at least three months before the next assembly polls in her home state and 8-9 months before the next Lok Sabha polls across the country. The powerful OBC Lodhi caste leader Bharti had last contested elections in 2014 when she won from Jhansi.

The Ex-MLA couple’s re-entry ruffles some feathers

An unexpected ghar vape of a former MLA couple in BJP (five years after they made grave allegations against the local saffron party leadership before joining Congress) is believed to have ruffled the feathers of a major section of the ruling party in Rewa district – where all 8 seats were won by the saffron party in the 2018 polls. The return of the couple, Abhay and Neelam Mishra (BJP MLAs from Semariya seat of Rewa district in 2008 and 2013 respectively) in the BJP recently has prompted two MLAs to question top party leaders in Bhopal about the necessity of re-inducting the couple.

BJP list sparks protest by unhappy party workers

Though the BJP has outsmarted the Congress in declaring the first list of candidates for assembly polls, it has also been the first to face open rebellion on the streets. Supporters of local BJP leader Guddu Singh took to the streets in Chhatarpur district on Thursday over the denial of the ticket from the Chhatarpur seat to Guddu’s wife Archana Singh. Archana, the ex-Nagar Palika head, as BJP candidate, had lost from Chhatarpur in 2018 by 3,400-plus votes and was a front-runner for the party’s ticket this time. However, the party put their faith in ex-minister Lalita Yadav, who had won the seat in 2008 and 2013, but was shifted to Malehara's seat in 2018, where she had lost.

