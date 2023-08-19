Home Nation

Centre imposes 40 per cent export duty on onion to improve local supplies

To check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions till December 31, 2023.

Published: 19th August 2023 07:10 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market.

The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September.

