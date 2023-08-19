CM Nitish Kumar orders prone into the journalist shooting incident 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A journalist working in a Hindi daily was shot dead by unidentified armed criminals in Bihar’s Araria district, a day after chief minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the law and order situation in the state was not as bad as in other states in the country.

Police said Vimal Kumar, 35, a journalist working with Dainik Jagran, was shot dead at his Premnagar residence under Raniganj police station in Araria district around 5.30 am on Friday.

The assailants fired upon him as soon as he opened the door of his house.

The bullet hit his right chest causing an instant death. The assailants, who had arrived at the scene of the crime on two motorbikes, fled after committing the murder. The family members rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of firing. Vimal was rushed to Araria referral hospital where he was declared dead.

The Raniganj station house officer (SHO) Kaushal Kumar along with the police force later brought the body of the slain journalist to Araria sadar hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, Ashok Kumar Singh attributed the reason behind the attack on the journalist to his testimony in the trial court in connection with the murder of his younger brother Shashi Bhushan alias Gabbu Yadav in April 2019.

Gabbu was the sarpanch of Belsara panchayat when he was killed, police sources said. Madhav, who was an accused in the murder case, was released from jail recently.

“The police have detained a suspect in the case. Further investigation is underway. The statement of the family members have been recorded and action is being taken against the accused,” SP said.

Vimal’s relatives revealed that the former had received frequent threats over his testimony in the trial court. “He had applied for an arms license and approached the police for his safety. However, no help came,” alleged a relative who didn’t wish to be identified.

CM Nitish Kumar expressed shock over the killing of the journalist. Replying to a query, Nitish said, “I have asked the senior officials to look into the matter. How can a journalist be killed like this?” he added.

PATNA: A journalist working in a Hindi daily was shot dead by unidentified armed criminals in Bihar’s Araria district, a day after chief minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the law and order situation in the state was not as bad as in other states in the country. Police said Vimal Kumar, 35, a journalist working with Dainik Jagran, was shot dead at his Premnagar residence under Raniganj police station in Araria district around 5.30 am on Friday. The assailants fired upon him as soon as he opened the door of his house.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bullet hit his right chest causing an instant death. The assailants, who had arrived at the scene of the crime on two motorbikes, fled after committing the murder. The family members rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of firing. Vimal was rushed to Araria referral hospital where he was declared dead. The Raniganj station house officer (SHO) Kaushal Kumar along with the police force later brought the body of the slain journalist to Araria sadar hospital for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, Ashok Kumar Singh attributed the reason behind the attack on the journalist to his testimony in the trial court in connection with the murder of his younger brother Shashi Bhushan alias Gabbu Yadav in April 2019. Gabbu was the sarpanch of Belsara panchayat when he was killed, police sources said. Madhav, who was an accused in the murder case, was released from jail recently. “The police have detained a suspect in the case. Further investigation is underway. The statement of the family members have been recorded and action is being taken against the accused,” SP said. Vimal’s relatives revealed that the former had received frequent threats over his testimony in the trial court. “He had applied for an arms license and approached the police for his safety. However, no help came,” alleged a relative who didn’t wish to be identified. CM Nitish Kumar expressed shock over the killing of the journalist. Replying to a query, Nitish said, “I have asked the senior officials to look into the matter. How can a journalist be killed like this?” he added.