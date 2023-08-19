Home Nation

ED issues summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

ED has asked the Jharkhand CM Soren to join its investigation in the alleged money laundering case on August 24. 

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case, sources in the agency said on Saturday.

ED has asked the Jharkhand CM Soren to join its investigation in the alleged money laundering case on August 24. 

Earlier on August 14, Soren was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged land scam case. However, Soren did not join the central agency probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state. 

"Your choice of the date of 14th August does not come as a surprise to the undersigned (Hemant Soren). You and your political masters are fully aware that being the Chief Minister of the state of Jharkhand, the undersigned is scheduled to hoist the national flag on the occasion of the 77th independence day of the Republic of India on 15th August 2023," Soren wrote in his letter.

"Preparations for the Independence Day function start from a week before and 14th August is an important day for the same when many meetings are pre-scheduled. The caption summons requiring the undersigned to appear before you on 14 August 2023, is deliberate and part of the design to besmirch the reputation not only of the undersigned but also the democratically elected government of the state of Jharkhand and the people of the state of Jharkhand," the chief minister said.

HE further stated that the central agencies were targeting him because he is not aligning with the central government.

The chief minister has also mentioned that he has provided the details of his movable and immovable assets to CBI in an enquiry directed by Lokpal against his father Shibu Soren in 2020. ED may obtain the details from CBI. 

