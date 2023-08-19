Fight over pet dogs turns bloody as man goes on shooting spree in Indore

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two men were shot dead in Indore on Thursday night by their neighbor after an altercation over their pet dogs. The incident took place at around 11 pm at Krishna Bag Colony which falls under Khajrana police station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Vimal Achala (35) and Rahul Verma (27). Six others, including a woman, all residents of the same colony, too sustained injuries, two of them severely.

The accused Rajpal Singh Rajawat, an ex-serviceman who worked as a security guard with a private bank, his son Sudhir and a close relative Shubham have been arrested and booked under murder charges by the police.

According to the initial probe, Rajawat and his neighbor Achala were walking with their pet dogs in a narrow lane when the two pet canines broke into a fight. The men got into an altercation violent scuffle followed between them. An agitated Rajawat rushed to his first-floor home and then started firing from his licensed 12-bore rifle over Achala from the balcony of his house.

A viral video of the incident showed the Rajawat firing a warning shot before training the gun at the street below. Vimal Achala and Rahul Verma were killed in the shooting spree.

Both the victims were rushed to hospital with bullet wounds, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Vimal ran a hair salon in Indore’s Nipaniya area. According to the local residents, Rajawat, an ex-serviceman, hails from Gwalior and owned a licensed gun.

“The security guard fired at least three rounds from this gun. We are scanning the footage captured in the CCTV cameras installed around the spot,” the official said. All the six injured are out of danger after treatment,” PTI quoted Khajrana police station officer-in-charge Umrao Singh as saying. A double-barrel 12-bore gun, its license, cartridge cases, and some live bullets were recovered from the accused security guard, he said.

BHOPAL: Two men were shot dead in Indore on Thursday night by their neighbor after an altercation over their pet dogs. The incident took place at around 11 pm at Krishna Bag Colony which falls under Khajrana police station limits. The deceased have been identified as Vimal Achala (35) and Rahul Verma (27). Six others, including a woman, all residents of the same colony, too sustained injuries, two of them severely. The accused Rajpal Singh Rajawat, an ex-serviceman who worked as a security guard with a private bank, his son Sudhir and a close relative Shubham have been arrested and booked under murder charges by the police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the initial probe, Rajawat and his neighbor Achala were walking with their pet dogs in a narrow lane when the two pet canines broke into a fight. The men got into an altercation violent scuffle followed between them. An agitated Rajawat rushed to his first-floor home and then started firing from his licensed 12-bore rifle over Achala from the balcony of his house. A viral video of the incident showed the Rajawat firing a warning shot before training the gun at the street below. Vimal Achala and Rahul Verma were killed in the shooting spree. Both the victims were rushed to hospital with bullet wounds, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Vimal ran a hair salon in Indore’s Nipaniya area. According to the local residents, Rajawat, an ex-serviceman, hails from Gwalior and owned a licensed gun. “The security guard fired at least three rounds from this gun. We are scanning the footage captured in the CCTV cameras installed around the spot,” the official said. All the six injured are out of danger after treatment,” PTI quoted Khajrana police station officer-in-charge Umrao Singh as saying. A double-barrel 12-bore gun, its license, cartridge cases, and some live bullets were recovered from the accused security guard, he said.