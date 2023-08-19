In Yogi land now no FIR to be filed against business class without investigation

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: From now on, businessmen and entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh will enjoy more protection from prosecution as CM Yogi Adityanath has issued a circular that FIRs cannot be lodged against persons belonging to the business class without a proper inquiry.

The circular was issued on Saturday with the aim of reducing harassment and undue pressure on the business community -- including entrepreneurs -- in the state, and for bringing down the number of baseless FIRs filed against them.

According to the circular, the police cannot directly register a first information report directly on the complaint by any person against traders and entrepreneurs.

“The move has also been made keeping the ‘ease of doing business’ in mind in the state,” said a senior official.

The decision is also in accordance with a direction given by the Supreme Court in a case, according to the source.

It is worth noting that the Yogi government has reiterated time and again its commitment to ensure hassle-free execution of development projects in order to give a push to seamless ease of doing business.

The Yogi government has been taking numerous steps to promote investment, enterprise and business in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has brought 25 new policies in sectors having the potential of investment so that the investors could have smooth sailing. As a result, industrialists from all over the world have proposed an investment of Rs 36 lakh crores in Uttar Pradesh.

