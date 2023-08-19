Indian Army division commander in Ladakh meets Chinese counterpart; talks focus on standoff areas

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

The division commander of the Indian Army in Ladakh on Friday met his Chinese counterpart to take forward the talks on the disengagement of troops from the standoff areas of Depsang and Demchok.

Defence sources confirmed the meeting at the level of the Major Generals, saying “It was to carry forward the discussions by the ground commanders as part of confidence-building measures."

This follows an elaborate 19th corps commander-level talks that continued for two days for the first time. In the process to resolve the issues Brigadier-level meetings continue to take place often, sources added. India maintains that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

The 3 Division of the Indian Army looks after the 832-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. There has been no movement forward on standoffs in Depsang and Demchok.

The standoff persists at Depsang Y-Junction and Demchok even before the May 2020 standoff began. Sources said the Depsang standoff has resulted in obstruction of Indian troop movement to the traditional Patrolling Points (PP) PP 10, PP11, PP 11A, PP12 and PP13, covering 952 sq km.

A few tents have been pitched by the Chinese on the Indian side in Demchok and have refused to pull back. The Chinese side dominates around 150 sq km in this area.

Technical term for corps commander-level talks is senior highest military commander level (SHMCL); so far there have been 19 rounds of talks. Matters have earlier been resolved at the higher commander level (Major General) meetings.

There has been disengagement at Galwan, North and South banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra-Hot Springs with the corps commanders meetings in addition to the multiple diplomatic parlays between the two countries.

As reported first by this newspaper, the Chinese moved in their troops after the clashes at Finger 4 area on the North Bank of Pangong Tso.

Subsequently, the standoff spread to other areas. After 2020, India and China currently maintain a combined deployment of over 1 lakh soldiers along with a massive presence of tanks and artillery.

In May the Indian Army put its foot down on the restoration of patrolling rights till traditional points in the remaining standoff points. The standoff at Depsang is of much significance where the Chinese troops have blocked access to PPs 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13.

The sub-sector North, of which Depsang is a part, is strategically most relevant.

The terrain here is such that large-scale armour operations are possible. China has multiple roads feeding this area while India has only the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulet Beg Oldi (DSDBO) road.

By sitting at the Y Junction, China can obstruct India’s movement. Depsang is also a link towards Siachen and the DBO airfield. The Y Junction is about 20km from the strategic airfield Daulat Beg Oldi.

