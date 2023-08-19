Home Nation

Jolt to Scindia as another loyalist quits BJP, returns to Congress leading 800-car cavalcade

The State is set to go to assembly polls later this year. Notably, it is not the first instance that Scindia loyalists joined the Congress party.

Published: 19th August 2023 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab from video posted by Samandar Patel on his Instagram.

By ANI

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist, Samandar Patel, has joined the Indian National Congress (INC) party in the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath. 

Samandar Patel joined Congress along with his supporters at the PCC office in the state capital Bhopal on Friday. 

According to party leaders, Patel led a convoy of over 800 vehicles with his supporters from his hometown Jawad in Neemuch to the party office in the state capital Bhopal. 

“Patel has joined the Congress party unconditionally with the party's ideology, customs, principles, and loyalty to the party. His truth has brought him here and I have full faith that he will tell this truth to the people of his area,” PCC chief Kamal Nath said. 

“In 2018, the Congress government was formed with the opinion of the public, but Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was formed with the money power by horse-trading. BJP has been in government for 18 years, but the picture of the state is in front of everyone, wherever one sees corruption, scam, and only scam,” Nath alleged. 

The Chouhan-led BJP government is not only number one in corruption but also number one in atrocities against women, farmers, and youth. Now, the people of the state have made up their minds to bid adieu to the Shivraj government, Nath said, adding, “I will also bid adieu to him but with love.” 

Meanwhile, Patel said that he was very happy to return to the Congress party. 

Notably, it is not the first instance that Scindia loyalists joined the Congress party. Recently, the former Shivpuri district Congress President Baijnath Singh Yadav who was working with Scindia in the Kolaras area of the district rejoined the Congress party along with his several workers.

One more Schinda's aide Rakesh Gupta, who was associated with the trader class also left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and returned to the Congress party along with his workers.

The State is set to go to assembly polls later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party Samandar Patel Jyotiraditya Scindia congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp