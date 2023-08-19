Manipur: Fresh violence erupts, three Kuki-zos killed in gunfire 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Fresh violence broke out in Manipur after 13 days on Friday with three Kuki-Zo tribals gunned down by unidentified assailants in the state’s Naga-majority Ukhrul district. The victims were all males aged between 24 and 35.

The attack happened in an area that is 2 km from Thouwai Kuki, a Kuki village. The village lies around 10 km from Meity-majority Imphal Valley and some 50 km from Ukhrul district headquarters.

The police said the incident is suspected to be a continuation of the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized to protest against the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

“A kind of war is going on between two ethnic groups, so we suspect it to be the continuation of that,” Ukhrul Superintendent of Police Ningsem Vashum told this newspaper. An operation by the police and security forces to track down the assailants is underway, he said. “We don’t know how many assailants were there,” Vashum added.

Meanwhile, the State government sought a report from the Churachandpur district administration on the display of alleged sophisticated firearms by some people during an unofficial Independence Day parade.

Speaking on the occasion of Sadbhavana Diwas Chief Minister N Biren Singh said restoration of peace and normalcy is of paramount importance. He called on people to come together and work harder to make up for the lost three-four months. “People should work doubly hard so that the pace of development returns,” he said.

SC seeks response on plea for medical care

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Manipur government’s response to a plea filed by two Kuki women seeking direction for free medical treatment to those fleeing violence-hit areas of the stateP9

