Public participation is key factor in success of health initiatives: Modi at G20 Health Ministers meeting

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the importance of public participation for the success of health initiatives. He claimed that it is one of the main reasons for the success of India's leprosy eradication campaign.

In his virtual address at the G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, PM Modi said, "Public participation is a key factor in the success of health initiatives. It was one of the main reasons for the success of our leprosy eradication campaign. Our ambitious programme on TB elimination also encourages public participation," he said.

Modi stressed that digital solutions and innovations are useful means to make efforts "equitable and inclusive."

He claimed that India's national platform, e-Sanjeevani, has facilitated 140 million telehealth consultations to date. He noted that India's COWIN platform has facilitated the largest vaccination drive in human history.

"India's national platform, e-Sanjeevani, has facilitated 140 million tele-health consultations to date. India's COWIN platform successfully facilitated the largest vaccination drive in human history. It managed the delivery of more than 2.4 billion vaccine doses, and real-time availability of globally verifiable vaccination certificates," Modi claimed.

Modi spoke about India's comprehensive approach to healthcare, embracing traditional medicine, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and ensuring affordable healthcare for all. He stated that the global celebration of the International Day of Yoga showcases the universal desire for a holistic approach.

"This year, 2023 is being marked as the International Year of Millets. Millets or Shri Anna as they are known in India, have several health benefits. We believe that holistic health and wellness can help enhance everyone's resilience. The establishment of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat is an important step in this direction. And, the holding of WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine along with G20 Health Ministers meeting will intensify efforts to harness its potential. It should be our joint effort to build a global repository of traditional medicine," he added.

Modi invoked Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, highlighting the connection between health and harmonious living. He said that Gandhiji considered health to be an important issue and that he wrote a book titled "Key to Health" on the subject.

Modi said that India delivered 300 million vaccine doses to over 100 nations, including many in the Global South. He stressed that Global health systems should be resilient. He asked G20 nations to be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency.

"Global health systems should also be resilient. We must be ready to prevent, prepare, and respond to the next health emergency. This is especially important in today's interconnected world. As we saw during the pandemic, health issues in one part of the world can affect all other parts of the world in a very short time," he noted.

Modi further said that health and the environment are organically linked. He added that clean air, safe drinking water, sufficient nutrition, and secure shelter are major factors of health.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the importance of public participation for the success of health initiatives. He claimed that it is one of the main reasons for the success of India's leprosy eradication campaign. In his virtual address at the G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, PM Modi said, "Public participation is a key factor in the success of health initiatives. It was one of the main reasons for the success of our leprosy eradication campaign. Our ambitious programme on TB elimination also encourages public participation," he said. Modi stressed that digital solutions and innovations are useful means to make efforts "equitable and inclusive."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He claimed that India's national platform, e-Sanjeevani, has facilitated 140 million telehealth consultations to date. He noted that India's COWIN platform has facilitated the largest vaccination drive in human history. "India's national platform, e-Sanjeevani, has facilitated 140 million tele-health consultations to date. India's COWIN platform successfully facilitated the largest vaccination drive in human history. It managed the delivery of more than 2.4 billion vaccine doses, and real-time availability of globally verifiable vaccination certificates," Modi claimed. Modi spoke about India's comprehensive approach to healthcare, embracing traditional medicine, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and ensuring affordable healthcare for all. He stated that the global celebration of the International Day of Yoga showcases the universal desire for a holistic approach. "This year, 2023 is being marked as the International Year of Millets. Millets or Shri Anna as they are known in India, have several health benefits. We believe that holistic health and wellness can help enhance everyone's resilience. The establishment of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat is an important step in this direction. And, the holding of WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine along with G20 Health Ministers meeting will intensify efforts to harness its potential. It should be our joint effort to build a global repository of traditional medicine," he added. Modi invoked Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, highlighting the connection between health and harmonious living. He said that Gandhiji considered health to be an important issue and that he wrote a book titled "Key to Health" on the subject. Modi said that India delivered 300 million vaccine doses to over 100 nations, including many in the Global South. He stressed that Global health systems should be resilient. He asked G20 nations to be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency. "Global health systems should also be resilient. We must be ready to prevent, prepare, and respond to the next health emergency. This is especially important in today's interconnected world. As we saw during the pandemic, health issues in one part of the world can affect all other parts of the world in a very short time," he noted. Modi further said that health and the environment are organically linked. He added that clean air, safe drinking water, sufficient nutrition, and secure shelter are major factors of health.