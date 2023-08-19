Rajasthan govt provides Rs 15 crore aid to disaster-hit Himachal

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said Rajasthan has provided Rs 15 crore to help deal with the disaster caused by the recent heavy rains, floods and landslides.

This comes a day after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced financial assistance of Rs 11 crore to Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement, Sukhu conveyed his gratitude and that of the people of Himachal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for providing assistance.

He said the aid would go a long way in providing succour to the disaster-hit families.

Sukhu also urged various organisations and the general public to contribute generously towards the state's disaster relief fund so that adequate help can be provided to affected people.

He said the state has incurred losses of around Rs 10,000 crores during the monsoon season.

The state government has undertaken relief and rehabilitation work on a large scale and was committed to providing relief to the affected people, Sukhu added.

