Home Nation

Rajasthan govt provides Rs 15 crore aid to disaster-hit Himachal

In a statement, Sukhu conveyed his gratitude and that of the people of Himachal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for providing assistance.

Published: 19th August 2023 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rescuers remove mud and debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Monday, Aug.14, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said Rajasthan has provided Rs 15 crore to help deal with the disaster caused by the recent heavy rains, floods and landslides.

This comes a day after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced financial assistance of Rs 11 crore to Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement, Sukhu conveyed his gratitude and that of the people of Himachal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for providing assistance.

He said the aid would go a long way in providing succour to the disaster-hit families.

Sukhu also urged various organisations and the general public to contribute generously towards the state's disaster relief fund so that adequate help can be provided to affected people.

He said the state has incurred losses of around Rs 10,000 crores during the monsoon season.

The state government has undertaken relief and rehabilitation work on a large scale and was committed to providing relief to the affected people, Sukhu added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
floods landslides Himachal Pradesh disaster Ashok Gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp