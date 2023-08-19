SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea for two weeks

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed for the listing of the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid on a non-miscellaneous day.

Khalid, accused of conspiring in the Delhi riots in February 2020, was arrested by the Delhi Police on September 13, 2020. The police had booked him and his associates under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

When the plea came up before a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi, Justice Bose told Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal that the matter will have to be listed on a non-miscellaneous day. Khalid had approached the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his bail plea. Upholding a lower court’s order from March 24, 2022, rejecting his bail, justices Rajnish Bhatnagar and Siddharth Mridul said there appeared to be a premeditated conspiracy for causing disruptive chakka-jam and pre-planned protests at different sites across the capital.

Opposing Khalid’s plea, city police in the affidavit had stated that granting him bail would prejudice the 'fearless', 'truthful' deposition of protected witnesses who are yet to be examined by the trial court.

This is not the first time that Khalid’s matter has been adjourned.

On May 16 the top court sought Delhi Police’s response and posted the pleas to be heard after six weeks. Notably, SC judge Justice PK Mishra on August 9 had recused from considering Khalid’s plea.

While adjourning the plea for July 24, the Supreme Court had remarked, 'It may take 1-2 minutes for this' as it had granted more time for Delhi police to file their response and posted the plea for July 24.

READ MORE: Delhi riots case: Activists stand in solidarity as Umar Khalid completes 1,000 days of incarceration

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed for the listing of the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid on a non-miscellaneous day. Khalid, accused of conspiring in the Delhi riots in February 2020, was arrested by the Delhi Police on September 13, 2020. The police had booked him and his associates under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and provisions of the Indian Penal Code. When the plea came up before a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi, Justice Bose told Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal that the matter will have to be listed on a non-miscellaneous day. Khalid had approached the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his bail plea. Upholding a lower court’s order from March 24, 2022, rejecting his bail, justices Rajnish Bhatnagar and Siddharth Mridul said there appeared to be a premeditated conspiracy for causing disruptive chakka-jam and pre-planned protests at different sites across the capital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Opposing Khalid’s plea, city police in the affidavit had stated that granting him bail would prejudice the 'fearless', 'truthful' deposition of protected witnesses who are yet to be examined by the trial court. This is not the first time that Khalid’s matter has been adjourned. On May 16 the top court sought Delhi Police’s response and posted the pleas to be heard after six weeks. Notably, SC judge Justice PK Mishra on August 9 had recused from considering Khalid’s plea. While adjourning the plea for July 24, the Supreme Court had remarked, 'It may take 1-2 minutes for this' as it had granted more time for Delhi police to file their response and posted the plea for July 24. READ MORE: Delhi riots case: Activists stand in solidarity as Umar Khalid completes 1,000 days of incarceration