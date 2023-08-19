Home Nation

SC directs Tamil Nadu to mention its water plea on August 21 

Urging the court to list its plea in the Cauvery water dispute, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the standing crops in delta districts need water urgently.

Published: 19th August 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

With monsoon yet to pick up pace in the Cauvery catchment area, water level continues to dip in the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir in Mandya | KPN

Image used for representational purpose.

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court directed the  Tamil Nadu government to mention its plea seeking to direct the Karnataka government to forthwith release from its reservoirs 24000 cusecs of water commencing from August 14, 2023, to meet the pressing demands of standing crops in the state, on Monday. 

The plea was mentioned by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Friday. Urging the court to list its plea in the Cauvery water dispute, Rohatgi said that the standing crops in delta districts need water urgently. Considering the counsel’s request, the bench directs them to mention it on Monday.

