SC directs Tamil Nadu to mention its water plea on August 21 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to mention its plea seeking to direct the Karnataka government to forthwith release from its reservoirs 24000 cusecs of water commencing from August 14, 2023, to meet the pressing demands of standing crops in the state, on Monday.

The plea was mentioned by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Friday. Urging the court to list its plea in the Cauvery water dispute, Rohatgi said that the standing crops in delta districts need water urgently. Considering the counsel’s request, the bench directs them to mention it on Monday.

