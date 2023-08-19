Home Nation

US-based Moody's debt burden and shrinking space for political dissent in India 

Moody’s said it believes India’s economy will grow rapidly compared to international standards, although potential growth has decreased in the last 7-10 years.

Published: 19th August 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Moody's

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US-based rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Friday flagged the shrinking space for civil society and political dissent, and rising sectarian tensions in India, while affirming the country’s credit rating at the lowest investment grade of ‘Baa3’ with a stable outlook.

Moody’s said it believes India’s economy will grow rapidly compared to international standards, although potential growth has decreased in the last 7-10 years.

"Although elevated political polarisation is unlikely to lead to a material destabilization of government, rising domestic political tensions suggest an ongoing risk of populist policies amid the prevalence of social risks such as poverty and income inequality, as well as inequitable access to education and basic services,” it added. 

According to the rating agency, India’s high GDP growth will lead to rising income levels and overall economic resilience, which will support fiscal consolidation and government debt stabilization. Moody’s expects India’s economic growth to outpace all G20 economies for the next two years, driven by domestic demand. However, it feels India’s potential growth of 6- 6.5% remains lower than estimates. 

High debt burden

The rating agency highlighted the risks associated with India’s high debt burden and weak debt affordability, especially in the face of lasting upward shifts in global and domestic interest rates

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moody’s Investors Service Indian Economy GDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp