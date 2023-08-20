Assam: Dress code for higher education teachers; T-shirts, jeans and leggings banned

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The teachers of Assam’s higher educational institutes will no more be in casual wear while discharging duties.

The state government has issued a dress code, asking them not to wear casual attire such as T-shirts, jeans and leggings.

“…some teachers of higher educational institutes are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large,” a notification issued by the Assam higher education department said.

The government asked male teachers to attend duties wearing appropriate formal shirt and pant, dhoti-pyjama. Similarly, female teachers would attend duties in decent salwar suit/saree/mekhela-chador and other traditional attires.

The notification said both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy. They were asked to avoid casual and party apparel.

The government said since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency, especially while discharging duties, it became necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the workplace.

The dress code evoked mixed reactions. Supporting it, some teachers said jeans and leggings are not part of the Assamese or Indian culture.

“A teacher is a very respectable person. He or she should appear decent not just at his or her workplace but also outside,” a teacher said requesting anonymity.

Another teacher, however, insisted on individual freedom.

“Teachers do not go to teach wearing indecent attires. They know what they should wear and what they should not. I don’t support this dress code,” he said.

Yet another teacher said the government should, instead, focus on other issues afflicting the teaching community and the education system. He said the buildings of many colleges were worn out but there had been no support from the government for repairs and renovation.

“What is the yardstick for determining jeans, T-shirts as indecent or decent dresses? Who decides this?” he asked.

A similar dress code was issued for school teachers in the state in May.

GUWAHATI: The teachers of Assam’s higher educational institutes will no more be in casual wear while discharging duties. The state government has issued a dress code, asking them not to wear casual attire such as T-shirts, jeans and leggings. “…some teachers of higher educational institutes are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large,” a notification issued by the Assam higher education department said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government asked male teachers to attend duties wearing appropriate formal shirt and pant, dhoti-pyjama. Similarly, female teachers would attend duties in decent salwar suit/saree/mekhela-chador and other traditional attires. The notification said both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy. They were asked to avoid casual and party apparel. The government said since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency, especially while discharging duties, it became necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the workplace. The dress code evoked mixed reactions. Supporting it, some teachers said jeans and leggings are not part of the Assamese or Indian culture. “A teacher is a very respectable person. He or she should appear decent not just at his or her workplace but also outside,” a teacher said requesting anonymity. Another teacher, however, insisted on individual freedom. “Teachers do not go to teach wearing indecent attires. They know what they should wear and what they should not. I don’t support this dress code,” he said. Yet another teacher said the government should, instead, focus on other issues afflicting the teaching community and the education system. He said the buildings of many colleges were worn out but there had been no support from the government for repairs and renovation. “What is the yardstick for determining jeans, T-shirts as indecent or decent dresses? Who decides this?” he asked. A similar dress code was issued for school teachers in the state in May.