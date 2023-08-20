Assam government orders dress code for teachers, says no casual wear

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Teachers in Assam’s higher educational institutes will no more be in casual wear while on duty. The BJP-led state government has issued a dress code, asking them not to wear casual attire such as T-shirts, jeans, and leggings.

“Some teachers of higher educational institutes are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large,” a notification issued by the Assam higher education department said.

The government asked male teachers to attend duty wearing appropriate formal shirts and pants, dhoti-pajama. Similarly, female teachers will be salwar suit/saree/mekhela-chador and other traditional attires.

The notification mentioned that both male and female teachers should be dressed in clean, modest, and decent clothes in sober colors, which should not look flashy. They were asked to avoid casual and party apparel.

The government said since a teacher is expected to set an example of decency, especially while discharging duties, it became necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism, and seriousness of purpose at the workplace. The dress code evoked mixed reactions. Supporting it, some teachers said jeans and leggings are not part of the Assamese or Indian culture.

“A teacher is a very respectable person. He or she should appear decent not just at his or her workplace but also outside,” a teacher said requesting anonymity.

Another teacher, however, insisted on individual freedom.“Teachers do not go to teach wearing indecent attires. They know what they should wear and what they should not. I don’t support this dress code,” the teacher said.

Yet another teacher said the government should, instead, focus on other issues afflicting the teaching community and the education system. He said the buildings of many colleges were worn out but there had been no support from the government for repairs and renovation. “What is the yardstick for determining jeans, T-shirts as indecent or decent dresses? Who decides this?” he asked.

A similar dress code was issued for school teachers in the state in May. The state government had then asked male teachers to attend duties wearing appropriate formal shirts and pants, dhoti-pajama. Similarly, female teachers were asked to attend duties in decent salwar suits/saree/mekhela-chador and other traditional attires.

