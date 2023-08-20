Muslim couple beaten to death in UP's Sitapur over son's relationship with a Hindu girl

Home Nation

Police said, a few years back the couple's son eloped with a girl from the neighboring household.

Published: 20th August 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 12:22 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

A Muslim couple was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods by a mob, reportedly after the couple's son eloped with a Hindu girl, who was the daughter of one of the assailants. 

The state police have arrested three persons in connection with the hate crime.

According to media reports, the couple Abbas and Kamrul Nisha, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur died on the spot after the attack on Friday.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that a few years back Abbas's son Shaukat had eloped with a minor girl, Ruby, who belongs to a different religion, and a case in the regard was registered, and Shaukat was sent to jail, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Shaukat was released from jail a few days back and the girl's family planned an attack on him.

On Friday, when the couple was in their house in Rajeypur in Sitapur, a five-member gang barged into it, and started attacking them with iron rods and sticks. The couple died on the spot. 

Hargaon Police have started an investigation. Search for the absconding accused is on. 

This comes just a day after a Muslim man was beaten to death in the Alwar district in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is among the few states to have passed a bill against mob lynching.
 
27-year-old Wasim was killed and his two associates were injured when a mob attacked them on the suspicion that they were illegally chopping wood in a forest in the Rampur area.

