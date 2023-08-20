Home Nation

Tipra Motha leader suspended for seeking votes for BJP ahead of Tripura bypolls

Published: 20th August 2023 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Abu Khayer Miah

Tipra Motha's Abu Khayer Miah (Twitter)

By PTI

AGARTALA: A Tipra Motha leader, who had unsuccessfully contested the last Tripura assembly elections on a party ticket, has been suspended for seeking votes for the BJP ahead of the September 5 bypolls in the northeastern state, a regional party functionary said on Sunday.

Abu Khayer Miah, who had contested, on a Tipra Motha ticket, from the Boxanagar assembly constituency in the last elections held in February and conceded defeat, has been suspended, a party leader said.

A video clip that went viral on social media was purportedly showing Miah, the Tipra Motha leader in Sepahijala district, seeking votes in favour of the ruling BJP for the by-election to Boxanagar seat.

Based on the video footage, Tipra Citizens' Forum, a wing of Tipra Motha, demanded disciplinary action against Miah, party leader Animesh Debbarma told reporters here.

"Taking serious note of the development, our party president BK Hrangkhawl and other senior leaders have decided to suspend Abu Khayer Miah for six months for violating party discipline. He was asked not to join the party's election-related activities during the bypolls," he said.

Bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Sepahijala district will be held on September 5.

"Miah has crossed the party's laxman rekha by seeking votes for the BJP as the Tipra Motha has not decided to whom it will support in the by-elections in two seats," Debbarma said.

The regional party has not fielded any candidate in the by-polls.

"We will hold a meeting on August 22 to decide whom the party will back in the by-election," he said.

The BJP is set to take on the CPI(M) as the Tipra Motha and the Congress have decided not to contest the by-elections.

The by-poll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has fielded Kaushik Chanda and Mijan Husain as its nominees for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies respectively.

The BJP nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment.

