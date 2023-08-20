Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Seven people killed, 28 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat falls into gorge

The bus was proceeding from Gangotri to Uttarkashi with 34 passengers when it lost control and fell into a ditch while negotiating a turn. 

Published: 20th August 2023

Rescue workers at the bus accident site in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, August 20, 2023. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Seven pilgrims were killed and 28 others injured when a bus proceeding from Gangotri Dham to Uttarkashi fell into a deep gorge on Sunday (August 20) evening, police said.

The bus carrying passengers from Gujarat fell into a deep gorge near Gangnani on Gangotri National Highway under the Patwari tehsil area of Uttarkashi district, said District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Singh Patwal.

The pilgrims were stated to be from Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) PRO Lalita Negi said that the bus was proceeding from Gangotri to Uttarkashi with 34 passengers when it lost control and fell into a ditch while negotiating a turn. 

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. At the same time, seven bodies have been recovered. 

Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi, who visited the spot, said that all the injured had been rescued from the spot and brought to the district hospital. Those whose condition is somewhat serious are being referred to the Higher Center."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.
 

