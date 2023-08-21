1,500 CCTVs, 60-speed control devices to fortify surveillance of Char Dham NH in Uttarakhand

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The under-construction all-weather national highway, Char Dham Mahamarg in Uttarakhand will be equipped with a comprehensive traffic incident management system (TIMS), which will detect and respond to any traffic incidents or people in an emergency in a timely and effective manner.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has set the ball rolling for appointing the ‘system integrator’ to bring the entire 835-kilometer (km) network under real-time surveillance by installing about 60-speed monitoring devices, accident or incident detection systems at about 150 locations and nearly 1,500 CCTV cameras.

The system will enable authorities to respond quickly to accidents, congestion, and roadblocks due to reasons including but not limited to natural disasters, said officials. As part of the system, a command center will also be set up, which may come up in Dehradun, during the first phase. The Centre will be integrated with existing units and control dealing with similar situations of different departments and agencies such as the District Disaster Management Authority, VAHAN, Indian Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission, Indian Space Research Organisation including health, tourism, and state emergency operations center.

According to the ministry, the Char Dham highway development project is more than 70 percent complete. Out of 825 km under the project, the improvement of five National Highways (NHs) connecting four noted religious sites, namely Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri including the Tanakpur to Pithoragarh section of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the length of about 601 km has been completed. The project was announced in 2016 and it was scheduled to be completed by March 2022.

The system, to be implemented in three phases, will also cover 170 km of the Uttarkashi-Ghansali-Tilwara route in the state. Once the system is in place, a standard operating procedure (SoP) will be formulated in coordination with the concerned departments of the Uttarakhand government for notification of any incidents, their responsibilities, and associated integrations to ensure efficient operations.

The ministry will appoint a Project Management Unit (PMU) with a dedicated Project Manager to oversee the design, implementation, and operation of the project. A Governance and Steering Committee will also be formed with the key senior functionaries of the ministry and the state government as its members for the management of the TIMS.

Comprehensive traffic management system

The ‘system integrator’ will bring the entire 835-km network under real-time surveillance by installing about 60-speed monitoring devices, accident or incident detection systems at about 150 locations, and nearly 1,500 CCTV cameras.

A command center will be set up in Dehradun, during the first phase

The Centre will be integrated with existing units and control dealing with similar situations of different departments and agencies

