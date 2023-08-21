Amid police probe into Jadavpur University student death, another student attempts suicide 

By Online Desk

A student from Jadavpur University in West Bengal reportedly tried to end his life owing to 'alleged' harassment by the police probing the death of first-year undergraduate student Swapnadeep Kundu.

India Today reported that a hostel resident who had been allegedly traumatized by the police probe attempted to take his own life.

Sources said after the police seized his phone for forensic examination to get any electronic evidence related to the alleged ragging of the deceased student, the panicked student attempted to die by suicide.

University authorities have arranged counseling for the affected student.

The matter was later reported to the Jadavpur police station.

The police have been probing the death of the student after his parents filed a case saying he was a victim of ragging.

During the investigation, 12 individuals, including current students and alumni, have been arrested in connection with the student’s death.

