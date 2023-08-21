Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi pitches for AIIMS in Darbhanga

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s deputy chief minister and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has once again written to Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandviya requesting the latter to reconsider the site selected for the construction of the proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga.

Tejashwi, who is also the state health minister, highlighted the benefits of the land earmarked for the proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga. He said around 151 acres of land near Ekmi Shobhan bypass under Bahadurpur block in Darbhanga district have been provided to the center free of cost for the purpose. He said the state has also allocated over Rs 250 crore for earth filling work on the site.

The deputy chief minister said he has written for the second time as he expected a positive response from the union health minister on the matter.

"I fail to fathom as why union health ministry is not arriving at a conclusion so far land is concerned for the AIIMS in Darbhanga,” Tejashwi tweeted on his official Twitter handler.

Tejashwi had earlier sent a letter to the union health minister on August 14 and accused PM Modi of misleading the people on the issue. He had said that PM Modi tried to take credit for the AIIMS in Darbhanga by presenting wrong information to the people.

Tejashwi also got support from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as well on the issue.

