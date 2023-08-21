External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member for second term

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On Monday, nine MPs, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, took oath as new members of the Rajya Sabha.

The oath was administered by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament House.

Jaishankar, who was elected for the second term as a Rajya Sabha MP took it to X (previously known as Twitter) to express his gratitude. "Deeply honoured to take my oath today as the member of the Rajya Sabha, the Council of States of India. Thank the people of Gujarat, Prime Minister@narendramodi and @BJP4India for the opportunity to continue serving the people of the Nation," he tweeted.

He was first elected in 2019.

Besides Jaishankar, the other BJP members who took oath are Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (Gujarat), Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala (Gujarat), and Nagendra Rai (West Bengal).

Five Trinamool Congress MPs -- Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam -- also took oath.

O'Brien, Sen and Ray took the oath in Bengali.

