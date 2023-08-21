Guwahati Diary: Disgruntled BJP leader quits over delimitation

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Disgruntled BJP leader quits over delimitation

The delimitation of constituencies in Assam has stirred a hornet’s nest. BJP veteran and former Union minister Rajen Gohain resigned from the cabinet-level post of chairperson of Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited. He was upset over the delimitation of the Nagaon constituency that sent him to Parliament four times. Gohain felt it would now be difficult for BJP to win from the seat. Portions of the constituency were included in the Kaziranga segment. The Kaliabor seat, currently represented by Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, was renamed Kaziranga. Gohain is among the 'old BJP' leaders.

Unique BMI-based fitness regime for cops

The Assam Police has embarked on a journey to make its personnel healthier and fitter. To achieve this goal, it launched a 15-day digitized Body Mass Index (BMI) test. DGP, GP Singh was the first to take the test, and cleared it with a BMI of 25. The exercise is being carried out at 35 other locations across the state. Singh said the Assam Police has taken a pledge to make the personnel healthier and fitter. “After the results of BMI are out, those falling in the obese category will be advised to go to police training college. They will be supported by government doctors,” he said.

Leader’s death by suicide rattles Assam BJP

The ruling BJP in Assam has been rattled by the death by suicide of a party leader. Indrani Tahbildar took the step after her intimate photo with Anurag Chaliha, a fellow BJP leader, went viral. Chaliha, who has been arrested, allegedly took money from some people promising jobs. When he failed to do so, an armed man allegedly forcibly took away the former’s phone. Later, the photo got leaked. The police arrested Diban Deka, a former BJP leader, in the case. Opposition Congress said Indrani’s case exposed how women are vulnerable in Assam. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said BJP in Assam has become a 'den of criminals and repeated offenders.'

