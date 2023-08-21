Punjab: One dead as farmers clash with police over 'detention' of farm leaders ahead of planned protest 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH/SANGRUR: A man died after being run over by a tractor-trolley and at least five policemen were injured as farmers clashed with them in Sangrur district Monday over the "detention" of some farm leaders.

The victim was a farmer apparently taking part in the protest in the district's Longowal area, where police were trying to stop protesters from blocking a national highway and a toll plaza, officials said.

The farmers were protesting a day ahead of a planned demonstration in Chandigarh by 16 farm bodies, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Karanti kari), BKU (Ekta Azaad), Aazaad Kisan Committee, Doaba, BKU (Behramke) and the Bhoomi Bachao Mohim, to seek compensation for losses caused by floods.

Police brutality against farmers and innocent people of Punjab under the @AAPPunjab regime today reached a new level. A farmer Pritam Singh (55) lost his life after the police resorted to the lathi charge on farmers at Longowal.

The farmers were on their way to Chandigarh to… pic.twitter.com/TUv48x1Yu3 — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) August 21, 2023

Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the members of the farmer union wanted to block the Sangrur-Barnala national highway and also the Badbar toll plaza but police refused to let them.

The farmers, however, forced their way through barricades using tractor-trolleys and buses, he said, adding some people drove their tractors into the barricades.

An inspector escaped being crushed under a tractor-trolley but was severely injured, police said, adding that another policeman sustained injuries to his face and three more were hurt as well.

The officials said a farmer identified as Pritam Singh came under a tractor-trolley belonging to one of the protesters and sustained severe injuries. He later died during treatment, they added.

A video purportedly showing the elderly farmer coming under the rear tyres of the trolley surfaced on social media. Some farmers could be seen asking the vehicle's driver to stop but he did not.

Police said the incident took place because of the irresponsible behaviour of a few tractor and bus drivers during the protest.

The SSP said some protesters hit policemen with their sticks as the protest turned violent.

He added that said the situation was now peaceful and police used the highest level of restraint.

Early in the day, farmers claimed that several of their leaders, including Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher, Satkar Singh Kotli of the KMSC, Bohr Singh of the BKU (Behramke), had been "detained" by the Punjab Police.

A farmer leader in Tarn Taran district said police allegedly conducted raids at the residences of farm leaders and detained them.

Farmers had said they wanted to hold a protest on the parade ground in Sector 17 of Chandigarh but the UT administration wanted them to demonstrate at a designated place in Sector 25.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the AAP government for the death of the farmer in Sangrur.

"Horrendous broad daylight murder of a beleaguered and peacefully protesting farmer Pritam Singh at Longowal (in CM's home district Sangrur) has sent shock waves throughout the state especially among the farmers. A murder case should be registered against the Chief Minister @BhagwantMann as it was done on his orders. The senior police officers, who executed this, should also be booked," Badal said on 'X'.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the police action against farmer leaders in different parts of the state.

"The @AAPPunjab govt in Punjab has unleashed its draconian agendas. Several farmers' union leaders have been arrested and raids are still going on to arrest some other farmer leader," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders from Haryana too claimed that some people associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union have been detained by the police.

The Haryana Police has detained BKU leader Amarjit Singh Mohari and some others in Ambala, they claimed, adding that Sandeep Singh has been detained in Kurukshetra.

The Ambala Police deployed personnel along the Haryana-Punjab border to maintain law and order in the area.

"The farmers are all set to protest in Chandigarh on August 22 seeking compensation for the flood-hit farmers. Instead of complying with the genuine demands of the farmers, the so-called Badlav govt has adopted this harsh stance. The lies of the Punjab CM @BhagwantMann about providing relief to the farmers have been exposed," Bajwa said on 'X'.

