Absent from Independence Day events? J&K govt officials told to explain

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the peaceful conduct of all Independence Day functions in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has sought details of employees who did not attend the I-Day programmes from the departments for necessary “disciplinary action”.

Administration Officer with the Financial Commissioner Revenue Pawan Kotwal in a circular has directed Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to submit details of employees of the subordinate offices who did not attend the August 15 Independence Day ceremony.

The Lt Governor administration had asked the officials and employees to attend their offices on Independence Day for the flag hoisting ceremony. It had warned of action against the employees who would be absent on the day.

“No government employee shall avail leave on Independence Day 2023 except under exceptional circumstances,” an official document read. In another circular issued by one of the government departments, the employees were told that they would hereby be directed to attend office on August 15.

The main Independence Day function in J&K was held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the tricolour.

Authorities had also directed government officials and employees to post selfies with flags, soil and earthen lamps and keep them as their display pictures on their social media handles on I-Day.

It was for the first time that the government has come out with such instructions for government officials.

According to an official spokesman, about 42,879 I-Day functions were held across the UT on August 15.

“At the main event on Independence Day held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, about 10,000 people were present while at the M A Stadium in Jammu, attendance of about 11,000 persons was recorded. In Jammu region 19,76,255 people participated in 23,163 I-Day functions while in Kashmir 17,08,851 participated in 19,716 I-Day functions,” the spokesman said.

SRINAGAR: After the peaceful conduct of all Independence Day functions in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has sought details of employees who did not attend the I-Day programmes from the departments for necessary “disciplinary action”. Administration Officer with the Financial Commissioner Revenue Pawan Kotwal in a circular has directed Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to submit details of employees of the subordinate offices who did not attend the August 15 Independence Day ceremony. The Lt Governor administration had asked the officials and employees to attend their offices on Independence Day for the flag hoisting ceremony. It had warned of action against the employees who would be absent on the day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “No government employee shall avail leave on Independence Day 2023 except under exceptional circumstances,” an official document read. In another circular issued by one of the government departments, the employees were told that they would hereby be directed to attend office on August 15. The main Independence Day function in J&K was held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the tricolour. Authorities had also directed government officials and employees to post selfies with flags, soil and earthen lamps and keep them as their display pictures on their social media handles on I-Day. It was for the first time that the government has come out with such instructions for government officials. According to an official spokesman, about 42,879 I-Day functions were held across the UT on August 15. “At the main event on Independence Day held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, about 10,000 people were present while at the M A Stadium in Jammu, attendance of about 11,000 persons was recorded. In Jammu region 19,76,255 people participated in 23,163 I-Day functions while in Kashmir 17,08,851 participated in 19,716 I-Day functions,” the spokesman said.