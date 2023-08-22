CBI’s image dented as many graft cases against its officers pending: Vigilance Commission

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over a couple of dozen departmental cases against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) personnel are pending at various stages of inquiry, according to the latest annual report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The CVC in its report said there are 52 departmental cases against Group-A officers and 19 cases against Group B and C officials pending as on December 2022.

“Pendency of cases against CBI officers may reflect on the reputation and image of the country’s premier investigation agency,” the CVC stated in the report.

In a breakup of the cases against CBI officers, the CVC said that out of 52 pending cases against CBI Group ‘A’ officers, 23 are pending for more than 4 years.

This is followed by five cases pending for 3-4 years and seven cases pending for 2-3 years at various stages.

Further, 9 cases are pending for 1-2 years, eight cases are pending for 1-2 years and eight cases for less than 1 year.

Two cases are still pending with the Department of Personnel & Training for final orders while investigation into 50 cases against Group A officers of CBI is in progress at various stages.

Among Group B and C officers of the agency, 19 pending cases are awaiting departmental action as on December 2022.

“Out of the 19, 12 remain pending since 1 year and three cases are from four years ago,” said the CVC in the report.

It also said that inquiry is in progress in all these cases.

The CVC has also said that the CBI has a vacancy for 1,695 posts of various ranks. “The total sanctioned strength of CBI was 7,295 against which 5,600 officials in-position and 1,695 posts lying vacant,” the report said.

Besides, 6,841 corruption cases probed by the CBI were pending trials in different courts, 313 of them for more than 20 years, according to the latest annual report of the Central Vigilance Commission.

Though CBI officials are supposed to wind up a probe in a year, the CVC analysed that the agency, too, has not been able to complete investigation in hundreds of cases.

