Maharashtra: Centre to procure two lakh tons of onion amid farmer's protest over export duty

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Centre decided to buy two lakh metric tonnes of onion at Rs 2,410 per quintal from different centres in Maharashtra.

However, the Opposition was unhappy with the decision and criticized the government's decision to buy just two lakh tonnes of onion against the production of 18 lakh tonnes in the last one and half months.

The Opposition demanded the government withdraw the 40 per cent imposed export duty while noting that the supply of onions will further increase.

The move comes after several farmers and traders shut down Asia's biggest onion market at Lasalgaon in Nasik district in protest against the BJP-led central government's decision of imposing a 40 per cent duty on the export of onion.

Farmers alleged that this arbitrary decision of the central government will drastically bring down the onion prices domestically and deprive the farmers of good rates.

Upon this, Maharashtra agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde rushed to Delhi and had a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal where the Centre decided to buy the two lakh metric tonne of onion in Nasik and Ahmednagar district at the rate of Rs 2,410 crore.

Munde welcomed the Centre's decision and said that it will provide much-needed relief to onion-growing farmers. He further said that he will ensure that the rate of onions does not crash.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP-run state and Central government of not taking the farmer's issues seriously.

“This year, there is bumper production and supply of onions, which is why the central government is imposing a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions. The onion rates are not yet jacked up. Let the farmers earn something, but this BJP-led government is anti-farmers therefore they arbitrarily impose heavy duty on the export of onion. This government has failed to give relief to neither farmers nor consumers as well,” Patole said.

NCP Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe said that the input cost of the onion has been drastically increased so the government should offer a satisfactory rate to onion. He said Rs 2,410 per quintal rate by the government to onion is not enough against the inflated input cost of agriculture products.

NDA ally Prahar Janshakti Party MLA Bacchu Kadu said that the present BJP government is an impotent government that has failed to give relief to farmers when they are in crisis.

He said when onion-growing farmers were selling the onion at a low rate and the market crashed that time, this government did not come forward to help the farmers.

“Now, just when the farmers started getting some respite with an increase in prices, the BJP-led government is imposing a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions. Why? If you cannot help the farmers, then why are you depriving them of getting good rates for their crops,” Kadu asked.

