No dispute over selection of 'INDIA' convenor: Lalu

It is widely speculated that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will get the post as he had played a proactive role in bringing Opposition parties on a single platform ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Former Union Railway Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Former union minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday asserted that there would be no problem in selecting the convener of the Opposition alliance, 'INDIA', as there was no dispute over it.

Prasad told newspersons at his native Phulwaria village in Gopalganj district that the name of the convener had not been decided so far, adding that anybody could be appointed to the post.

It is widely speculated that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will get the post as he had played a proactive role in bringing Opposition parties on a single platform ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Lalu also emphatically contended that there was no deal struck with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar before the formation of the grand alliance government in the state. 

BJP leaders keep alleging that under the purported deal, Nitish will hand over his CM post to his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and he himself will move to national politics. He, however, said that he as well as the people of the state wanted to see Tejashwi as CM. 

“But the top priority for the grand alliance is to remove BJP from power at the centre,” he told the media.

He also coined a new slogan 'BJP Bhagao, desh bachao' (drive out BJP, save the nation). He said earlier it was a slogan but it has now turned into a resolve.

“Pahle yah hamara slogan tha lekin abhi hamara sankalp hai,” he added.

He claimed that 18 political parties have come together to fight unitedly against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election. INDIA is a platform to give a befitting answer to the saffron party in next year's general election. 
The third round of meeting of Opposition parties is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 30 and September 1.

