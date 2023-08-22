Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand BJP chief on Sankalp Yatra across state

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

BJP’s yatra against hunger, graft and misrule

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi is currently on a month-long ‘Sankalp Yatra’ with a resolution to free the state from “hunger, corruption and misrule” which started from Barhait, the assembly constituency of CM Hemant Soren. Marandi started his Yatra from August 17 from Barhait after paying floral tributes to the statue of martyr Sido-Kanu at Bhogna Dih and holding a public meeting, claiming that the current JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the state has done “nothing but promoted loot and corruption” in the state. The Yatra will be conducted in five phases.

Tribal film festival at IIM-Ranchi

In order to provide a platform to highlight the cultural identity, wisdom, and alternative perspectives on the development surrounding tribal communities in India, IIM-Ranchi in association with Samvaad — a Tata Steel Foundation will be organizing an Indigenous Film Festival – Samuday Ke Saat on August 26 and 27 in Ranchi. This film festival aims to explore the soul of Jharkhand through the best of tribal cinema. Through the lens of extraordinary films, the film festival will shed light on the multifaceted shades of the indigenous communities in Jharkhand.

Centre’s nod to relocate villages from PTR area

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC), has finally approved the relocation of a village falling under the core area of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Latehar. The letter sent by AIGF states that the ministry has cleared stage two of the relocation of the human habitation from inside the core area of the PTR to outside the tiger reserve quite far away from it. Clearance of stage two is officially seen as the final approval for the relocation of the human habitation. PTR South division Deputy Director Kumar Ashish said PTR has major human and cattle pressure, causing major discomfort and unease to the wildlife.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

BJP’s yatra against hunger, graft and misrule Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi is currently on a month-long ‘Sankalp Yatra’ with a resolution to free the state from “hunger, corruption and misrule” which started from Barhait, the assembly constituency of CM Hemant Soren. Marandi started his Yatra from August 17 from Barhait after paying floral tributes to the statue of martyr Sido-Kanu at Bhogna Dih and holding a public meeting, claiming that the current JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the state has done “nothing but promoted loot and corruption” in the state. The Yatra will be conducted in five phases. Tribal film festival at IIM-Ranchi In order to provide a platform to highlight the cultural identity, wisdom, and alternative perspectives on the development surrounding tribal communities in India, IIM-Ranchi in association with Samvaad — a Tata Steel Foundation will be organizing an Indigenous Film Festival – Samuday Ke Saat on August 26 and 27 in Ranchi. This film festival aims to explore the soul of Jharkhand through the best of tribal cinema. Through the lens of extraordinary films, the film festival will shed light on the multifaceted shades of the indigenous communities in Jharkhand. Centre’s nod to relocate villages from PTR area The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC), has finally approved the relocation of a village falling under the core area of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Latehar. The letter sent by AIGF states that the ministry has cleared stage two of the relocation of the human habitation from inside the core area of the PTR to outside the tiger reserve quite far away from it. Clearance of stage two is officially seen as the final approval for the relocation of the human habitation. PTR South division Deputy Director Kumar Ashish said PTR has major human and cattle pressure, causing major discomfort and unease to the wildlife.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mukesh Ranjan Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com