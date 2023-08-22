West Bengal civic body scam: Calcutta HC order on CBI probe upheld

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Calcutta High Court order transferring the probe into the West Bengal Municipality Recruitment scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court said the municipality recruitment scam appeared to be linked to the teachers recruitment scam which is also under the scanner of probe agencies (CBI & ED).

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra remarked that the CBI probe had attained finality in the teacher recruitment scam and even the witnesses had been examined.

A HC bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi while allowing CBI to proceed with the investigation had said that the same could not be scuttled on a purported plea that a single judge had no jurisdiction to issue such directions.

