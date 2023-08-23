Home Nation

After years of discord, Pilot, Gehlot bonhomie ahead of polls in Rajasthan

Published: 23rd August 2023 09:24 AM

An illustrative collage of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (L) and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot. (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In the lead-up to the imminent assembly elections in Rajasthan, a sense of unity has emerged within the divided ranks of the Congress party.  

The protracted tussle between former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, and CM Ashok Gehlot, which had persisted for the past four years, is now showing signs of abatement. 

This significant shift in dynamics has become increasingly evident following Pilot’s recent inclusion in the CWC committee.  

A notable outcome of this reconciliation has been the prominent appearance of Gehlot’s image across Pilot’s social media accounts, as well as on promotional materials related to Pilot’s initiatives. 

Conversely, Gehlot has also taken to social media platforms to express his protest against comments made by the BJP concerning Sachin’s father, Rajesh Pilot.

This newfound amicability between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Gehlot holds the potential to reshape the landscape of the upcoming assembly elections.

Rajasthan Elections Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot Congress

