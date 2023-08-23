At loggerheads with Raj Bhawan, Bihar's Nitish govt issues own ads for VC appointments

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: For the first time, the Bihar government has initiated a process for the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities in the state. Earlier the appointments of vice-chancellors of universities were made by the office of governor-cum-chancellor of universities.

The state government has sought applications from prospective candidates for the posts of vice-chancellors in seven universities of the state. The candidates can apply for the posts through both online and offline systems up to September 13.

The posts have been advertised at Patna University, Jai Prakash University, Dr B. R. Ambedkar Bihar University, L N Mithila University, Sanskrit University, B N Mandal University, and Aryabhatta University.

As per the state government's decision, appointments have to be done through a search committee set up by the state government. The candidates should be below the age of 67 years and must have teaching experience of at least 10 years.

The Chancellor's office has already advertised the vacant posts and applications have been sought between August 24 and 27. The applications have been sought for posts of vice-chancellors in the same universities.

“This is for the first time in the history of state universities when appointments of vice-chancellors will be done by the state government. The new development is a fallout of the ongoing tussle between the state government and Raj Bhawan,” a senior professor of Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, told this reporter.

He said the power is vested with the Chancellor, who has been entrusted with the task of appointment of the vice-chancellors of universities. “The precedent has been going on for a long time. But for the first time, appointments will be done by the state government,” said a retired teacher of L N Mithila University, Prof. Bashishtha Singh.

The tussle between the state government and Raj Bhawan intensified after the latter stayed the order of the state education department to cease operations of three bank accounts of Dr B. R. Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur.

The Raj Bhawan had expressed its displeasure over the way the operations of the bank accounts of the university were stopped by the state education department's additional chief secretary K K Pathak. He had also stopped the payment of salaries of the vice-chancellor of the university.

The relations between the state government and Raj Bhawan got further strained when the Bihar government's economic offence unit initiated a probe into the misappropriation of funds by the then vice-chancellor of Magadh University in Bodh Gaya.

The vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad was accused of siphoning funds worth Rs.30 crore. Later searches were conducted at his office in Bodh Gaya and residences in Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, he was put under suspension.

On Sunday, a senior JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary had said, “If universities can't adhere to guidelines of the state government, they should manage funds to run the universities.”

